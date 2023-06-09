The views expressed by those in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Source ONE News or its staff.
On June 4, Dane Breslin, pastor of the Sunnyslope Church in Wenatchee, preached a sermon titled “The Queer Christ” and called out Christian nationalism.
“Jesus would not have been a fan of white Christian nationalism and neither are we,” he said. “Can I get an amen?”
“Amen!” the congregation responded.
About 75 people were in attendance. Some were there because the church had a booth at the Wenatchee Pride Festival at Memorial Park the day prior and heard the pastor would be preaching a Pride-themed sermon, others were regular attendees.
The young pastor’s message is radical and inclusive in a way unusual for most of the churches in the region – and the country. Breslin identifies as queer and bisexual and described his church as small and progressive, but it is one of the oldest Christian churches in the Wenatchee Valley.
“What a high holy day to celebrate the queerness of Christ,” Breslin said.
Queer theology comes from queer theory, he said, and there are two ways to see it. The first is to see the word “queer” as a label or sexual identity. The second is to conceptualize queer as a verb – as a “way of being” that subverts traditional power dynamics and “breaks all binaries.”
“Jesus was queer as F-U-C-K,” Breslin said, spelling out the last word.
According to Breslin, Christ didn’t fit neatly in any of the social boxes of his day. He broke the binaries and eschewed the rigid social rules that dictated the everyday lives of faithful Jewish people of that time and place. He mingled with the “unclean,” like tax collectors and prostitutes, and insisted his message was for everyone, Jew and Gentile alike. For that he was crucified, Breslin said.
“Jesus was radically inclusive,” he said. “And his greatest teaching was about loving friends and enemies equally.”
Breslin’s small church is less than a mile from one of the newest and most successful churches in the region, Grace City Church, but their take on the message of Christ are worlds apart.
During his sermon, Breslin called out anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry in churches like GCC.
“Is there anything more sacrilegious than to condemn people for how God made them?” he asked.
Referencing the story of Jesus flipping the tables of the money changers and driving them out of the temple in the gospel of Mark, the young pastor said if Jesus was here today the tables he’d flip would be in white Christian nationalist churches.
He called for righteous anger like Christ was feeling that day to animate folks to break oppressive systems as Jesus did. He said that doesn’t mean being violent, he is committed to non-violence, but that doesn’t mean being meek and silent in the face of oppression.
“Non-violence is not non-action,” he said. “Silence will not save us. We have to speak up. We have to become prophetic in our own right. This is what it means to be a follower of Christ.”
Near the end of the sermon, Breslin outlined his concept of Christ.
“Within Christian theology, there is glorious concept that the Christ is present whenever two or more are gathered,” he said. “That the Christ resides within us, that the Christ is a real and living energy that is flowing throughout all of creation and that we as people of great spirit, as people of justice can tap into this universal person that the Christ is available to all of us. The Christ which breaks binaries and flips tables and resists categorization is available to all of us and is in all of us.”
After his sermon, the congregation took communion, and a “glitter blessing” was offered. Taking a cup full of oil and glitter, Brelin dipped his fingers into the vessel and then dabbed some of the mixture on the foreheads and cheeks of his congregants. One of them also blessed him with glitter.
“We have a very queer Christ and we are one body in this spirit,” he said. “Amen.”
This week I met up with Breslin for a beer. We talked about his sermon and the fact that in many ways, his message is no less political than Grace City Church’s, it’s just the opposite side of the coin. He didn’t deny this was the case.
He said everything is political, wether we like it or not, and religion is political. Religion, to those who practice it, informs folks’ worldviews and what they value. Therefore, someone’s religious views will impact how they vote.
What crosses the line, according to Breslin, is when churches make it a goal to infiltrate government and establish Christian theocracy.
For those who haven’t been paying attention to the Christian right since 2020, these concerns aren’t as outlandish as they might seem. “The Secrets of Hillsong” documentary on Hulu recently peeled back the curtain on an international evangealical Christian mega-church that teaches and preaches the “Seven Mountain Mandate.” It’s an evangelical movement fixated on controlling the “seven mountains” of society. The mountains in question are: family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business, and government.
Former Grace City Church members say that church and its leaders are obsessed with the same thing, and it’s clear that GCC’s lead pastor Josh McPherson and his brother Casey have organized lawsuits against the state government, attempted to influence the Wenatchee School Board as well as local elections, most notably the Chelan County Sheriff’s race.
McPherson urged his followers to “run for something” alongside our 12th district representative Keith Goehner from the stage of his 12-acre compound less than a mile from Breslin’s church in Sunnyslope and weighs in political and even public health issues regularly. In 2021, he said Covid “vaccines are super charging the virus” on a podcast and web TV series called “CrossPolitic” put out by the controversial Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho. While the church’s title is pretty mundane, it and its leader Douglas Wilson has garnered widespread attention due to numerous allegations of sexual assault, rape, and pedophilia within the church's congregation, and Wilson’s alleged defense of abusers. Wilson is one of McPherson’s mentors and was highlighted as a “Vector Academy” guest lecturer on the marketing materials for GCC’s first year of the unaccredited “college alternative.”
Although McPherson has admitted a “degree” from Vector Academy isn’t worth the paper its printed on, it does show GCC’s fixation on setting up an alternative educational system, from college on down. Remember that education is one of the seven mountains.
Breslin, when asked if he considers Grace City Church to be a Christian Nationalist church his answer is unequivocal.
“Absolutely,” he said.
