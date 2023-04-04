MOSES LAKE - Documents published by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) confirms that child abuse and neglect had been happening at a Moses Lake daycare recently.
A report filed by DCYF detailed its findings during a February 8, 2023 inspection at the Pinwheel Childcare Center in Moses Lake.
In the report, DCYF disclosed that it determined that daycare owner Cindy Padilla and center director Kelsey Keller were "shaming children, yelling at children, withholding food, berating children in front of others, sitting and shaking children aggressively, and refused to help children with clothing needs in order for them to use the toilet and making children sit in soiled diapers as a form of discipline." Intel about the alleged abuse and neglect came from daycare staff and parents who are customers of the center.
DCYF classified its findings as of a 'serious' risk level, meaning that the daycare must correct itself within five business days.
In addition, DCYF also investigated what it referred to as 'valid' allegations that daycare administrators were disclosing personal information about parents.
In October 2022, DCYF also confirmed that Padilla had been yelling at children.
Source ONE News reached out to DCYF and Pinwheel Daycare for comment, but have not heard back from either party.