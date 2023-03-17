There’s an old saying in journalism: “If it bleeds, it leads.”
That phrase, unfortunately, still rings true. As much as we don’t want to admit it, it’s the story about a gruesome end to a young life we’ll click on nine times out of ten. It’s the twisted metal, the blood on the highway that has us rubbernecking. It’s the predator who committed unspeakable crimes against the most innocent among us that arrests our attention.
These are the things that get folks to stop scrolling and click that link.
We might turn our faces to the sky and ask rhetorically, “Why can’t the media cover good news once in a while?” While might pretend to hate this macabre fixation on the horrors of daily life, but the data doesn’t lie. The purveyors of the daily flow of news and information are only giving you what you want.
Are you not entertained?
Perhaps you’re not. Perhaps we’re simply addicted and our doomscrolling is borne of compulsion rather than pleasure. Maybe it’s human nature to focus on the bad. According to a 2019 Princeton study, that may be the case.
But maybe it doesn’t have to be this way. Maybe there’s hope.
That same study showed that while on average the group surveyed tended to respond to negative news, on an individual level participants responded to positive content with high levels of enthusiasm. This, researchers wrote, “suggests that there may be reason to reconsider the conventional journalistic wisdom that ‘if it bleeds, it leads.’”
But how do we get there? How do we get to a place where we focus as much time and attention on the good as we do the morbid, the macabre, the bleak?
Well I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but we in the media can start by making a more concerted effort to seek out stories that showcase kindness and inspire goodness. And media consumers, aka everyone not living in underground bunkers or on off-the-grid communes, can choose to read, like and share those stories.
This is the way we train the algorithm to serve us less depressing news, improve our mental health, and convince the “gatekeepers” of our media establishment that there’s profit in good news.
It must a series of individual decisions that build into collective action and results in a change in culture.
And there are plenty of stories to pick from here in North Central Washington.
Just this week I wrote a story featuring School Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen, who grew up in an abusive home and found stregth to speak out because of her relationship with her SRO growing up. She was inspired and empowered by her SRO, whom she calls her “hero.”
Now she wants to be a hero for the next generation, and by all accounts she is. Her experience puts her in a unique position to empathize with and give advice to kids who are going through their own traumas.
There’s a group of people in our region who took it upon themselves to form an ad hoc “Kindness Committee” to celebrate, inspire and chronicle acts of kindness in North Central Washington.
It’s a grassroots movement with an open door policy and everyone is invited to participate. I was honored to be invited to participate in the campaign, and together we have created a website called kindnesscountsncw.com where folks can submit stories of acts of kindness they either witnessed, performed or were on the receiving end of.
Then we take those stories, send them to our media partners and feature them on social media. You can follow “Kindness Counts NCW” on both Facebook and Instagram to join the movement and see the stories as they’re posted.
There are so many to choose from already, but one I’d like to mention this week is a humanitarian dental trip to Guatemala that the Gundersen family of Wenatchee undertook this month.
Dr. Tyler Gundersen and his wife Abbie Gundersen along with one of their children traveled to the impoverished nation and she assisted her husband as he provided free dental care to those who desperately needed it.
“To say it filled my cup is an understatement,” Abbie wrote. “To watch and assist my husband share his dental skills with those who may only have the chance to see a dentist once in their lifetime was very humbling. The gratitude on their faces after being treated was priceless. I witnessed numerous acts of kindness by all the members of our team. Tears were wiped from the faces of frightened children, moms were hugged and comforted as they watched their little ones being relieved of pain from rotten teeth, toys and blankets were given to people in need and countless hours of dentistry was given for free. We pulled hundreds of teeth, took pain away from numerous people and brightened people’s days with a smile. I truly witnessed kindness in action.”
Gundersen is a part of the Kindness Counts committee herself and along with the committee’s founder Gene Sharratt, one would be hard pressed to choose which of the two is kindness incarnate.
Like lifting your gaze from the puddles left by a rainstorm and seeing a rainbow, when you make a choice to pay attention to kindness you start to see more of it and are dazzled by its beauty.
One last kindness story, and one you have the potential to participate in.
This weekend the Junior Service League is putting on My Girlfriend’s Closet, which is a pop up store in the Wenatchee Valley Mall that offers new and gently used high-end women’s fashions and accessories for very affordable prices.
It’s the Junior Service League’s biggest annual fundraiser and allows the organization to provide support to regional charities focused on supporting women and children, like Sage, the Women’s Resource Center, Small Miracles lunches in the parks for kids during the summers, Girls on the Run, the YWCA, plus Touch a Truck, the Junior Service League’s Prom Dress Giveaway and more.
I’ll be doing an interview with Cori Bautista of the Junior Service League on Facebook Live via Source ONE’s Facebook page later today, and you can see and learn more about this popular and inspiring event in our region.
I want to challenge you, dear reader, to embrace kindness and share your kindness story. Did you see, perform or receive an act of kindness this week? It could be as simple as a door that was held for you, a kind word from a colleague or a smile from a stranger.
Share that kindness story with the entire community! Go to kindnesscountsncw.com right now and tell that story. Then read through the stories of kindness that have been collected so far and prepare to have your heart swell with pride and gratitude because of the kindness on display in our community, from Moses Lake to Leavenworth and from Wenatchee to Omak.
The last few years have been full of enough divisiveness, spite, viciousness and hate to last this columnist a lifetime. I think it’s about time we buck those trends and focus on the positive, the good, the kind.
If you’d like to read more from Dominick Bonny, you can find him on Substack here: dominickb.substack.com
And you can learn more about the Kindness Counts NCW campaign at kindnesscountsncw.com.