Longtime Ephrata resident Jim McDonnell was honored by the state of Washington this week for 50 years of volunteer firefighting with Grant County Fire District 13.
Jim, 67, started volunteering for Grant County Fire District 13 in 1973 and knows a lot about the history of the department.
Recently, state representatives Alex Ybarra, Tom Dent and Senator Judy Warnick honored McDonnell by sending him a letter and a state flag. In a Facebook post, Jim appeared to be humbled by the kind gesture and posted with the state flag that was sent to him. Jim requested that the flag dedicated to him be flown at the fire station on special occasions.
Jim's mother and father were also firefighters with the department and his son, Casey, has been a volunteer firefighter with the district for 14 years; Jim's two other sons volunteered for the same department at some point as well. The McDonnell family's involvement with firefighting has spanned into its fourth generation at District 13 with Jim's 17-year-old grandson, Santino, who is a volunteer at District 13 and his 16-year-old grandson, Colin, just applied to become a firefighter.
"I just want to be involved and give back to the community that’s given me so much," Jim told Source ONE News.
Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says McDonnell is a "cornerstone" of the department.
"There's probably no one more dedicated than Jim," Stuckey told Source ONE News.
Going on 67, McDonnell no longer is on the front lines of firefighting, but he is a devoted mechanic, maintenance man, driver and pump operator for the district.
McDonnell recalled the early days when Fire District 13 operated on a 'shoestring' budget.
"Things were done on a hope and a prayer," McDonnell remarked. "We were so short staffed and had such few resources, we couldn't do much saving when there was a structure fire." Today, Jim says he is in awe over all the equipment and resources Grant County Fire District 13 is in possession of.