CLE ELUM - A select group of residents are boisterous about their resistance to the idea of what would be one of the largest manufactured housing developments in the state being built in Cle Elum. Michigan-based Sun Communities, Incorporated is proposing the 47 degrees North neighborhood, which consists of 673 manufactured homes and 661 RV/tent sites. The development would be built on the western site of town. The plan also includes a 25-acre retail center that would be larger than Cle Elum's downtown core. The community would be built in a 4-6 year period and would double the city's size during the peak summer months. Critics of the development say the "instant city" would put a strain on emergency services and would greatly cause traffic congestion. Detractors say the lack of value appreciation in manufactured homes is also a problem. Those against the project have created a website and a social media page that campaigns against the endeavor. As for the city's involvement, it has extended its public comment period on the matter through June 26, 2023. The 1,100-acre plot that the neighborhood would be built on was annexed into the city by Suncadia Resort in 2003 as Cle Elum's urban growth area. The plot was reportedly purposed for the construction of 1,350 homes.