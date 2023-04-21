On the morning of March 1, officers with the Columbia River Drug Task Force raided two Wenatchee massage parlors after a months-long investigation into prostitution, human trafficking and organized crime. They were just two of five locations raided by authorities across the state, and all were found empty. The suspects, as well as the women they were allegedly trafficking, were gone.
The husband and wife team wanted for the crimes, 60-year-old Linhui Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang, had eluded a team of investigators that included officers from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kennewick Police Department, South Sound Gang Task Force, Department of Corrections, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security.
Until now, how they managed to learn of their imminent arrest and flee has been the object of much speculation. But recently some new information has come to light and I looked into it.
It started with a tipster who reached out with an allegation of “a leak” in the Chelan County Prosecutor’s office. After looking into it, I’d say espionage of that level is highly unlikely. What is much more likely, and simple, is that plain old ineptitude led to a comedy of errors that resulted in the suspects reading online about their homes and businesses getting raided almost a day before the raids actually took place.
Nearly 24 hours before the multi-agency statewide law enforcement action, the Chelan County Clerk’s Office filed a slew of paperwork including warrants for arrest, search warrants and other legal paperwork detailing the investigation and the addresses to be raided. After speaking with experts in the legal field, as well as other members of the media I learned that’s not common. Typically, a simple and vague document, like an order for a warrant on probable cause is filed and that gives officers the legal authority to conduct their raids and arrests without broadcasting the exact locations they plan to hit.
Once the documents were filed by the clerk they all became public record. Part of the process is to upload the paperwork into a document management system called OnBase. The system is accessible online and as soon as that happened anyone with a subscription could view those documents. It costs $200 a year for a Superior Court subscription and $100 for a district court subscription.
Many news outlets and reporters have OnBase subscriptions. Jefferson Robbins with NCWlife is one such reporter. He saw the documents come up, wrote a story, and filed it on the afternoon of Feb. 28.
Within a half hour of the story going live, members of the team of investigators noticed and realized it could compromise their raids and the apprehension of Yan and Yang.
So Columbia River Drug Task Force Chief Ryan Moody called NCWlife trying to reach Robbins, but he had gone home. He spoke with Station Manager Eric Granstrom and asked him to take the story down until after they had carried out their joint state-wide operation.
Granstrom complied and took the story down, but he didn’t remove the photo featuring the Angel Spa massage parlor and the name of its alleged operator, Linhui Yan. It’s likely Granstrom didn’t realize he had failed to remove the photo as well as the story. The photo, with the original post date, is still up online here.
“Jefferson was just doing his job,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said. “We spoke about it and he got those documents legitimately through the OnBase system. If I didn’t think that was the case we would have had a very different conversation.”
Sealby said the investigation was handled with the utmost secrecy and only two people in his office were privy to it. He said his office was following the legal path for a case like this and as soon as the documents are sent to the Clerk’s office and filed they are public record. He said the only times his office would seek to seal a warrant is in extreme circumstances, citing the recent murders in Moscow, Idaho as an example.
Sealby said rather than his office seek to seal the search warrants in a case like this he’d like to see more responsibility from the members of the media.
“The better practice would be to have some media discretion,” he said.
Discretion was shown by other members of the media. At least one reporter from The Wenatche World also noticed the warrants and other paperwork were uploaded into the OnBase system and refrained from reporting on – knowing the raids had not yet taken place.
When asked if the clerk’s office filed paperwork into the OnBase system earlier than it should have, Sealby said that’s a question for the clerk, Marty Young. He said he was sure the clerk’s office was “following their statutory obligations.”
Sheriff Morrison said that mismanagement of a case like this could put officers at risk, and that’s something that concerns him. Sealby agreed that is a concern.
“These officers never know what they’re walking into,” Sealby said.
He said the clerk is an elected position, just like his and Morrison’s, and he cannot tell Young how to handle paperwork filed with his office. Nor has he discussed the issue with Young.
Morrison said his office has been in contact with Young’s office and the issue has been resolved, although Young said no policy or protocol will change when I asked him about it.
I reached out to Young via phone and email. He did not call me back and forwarded my email to Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons who was originally going to field my questions. But after I sent them Young responded personally.
Also, something to note is that while digging for this story I learned that someone from the clerk’s office had been put on administrative leave immediately after this incident.
With that context, here are my questions and his answers:
DB: Did the clerk's office compromise the execution of the massage parlor warrants by uploading them to the OnBase system on Feb. 28?
MY: No.
DB: Are there any policies or protocols in place to avoid media and public attention on warrants that haven't been served yet?
MY: No. As a government office, we would not try to “avoid media and public attention” on a public record.
DB: I understand an employee in the clerk's office has been placed on administrative leave, does that have to do with this situation?
MY: We do not comment on personnel.
DB: Do you believe actions taken by the clerk's office jeopardized this investigation and the apprehension of the two suspects allegedly running the prostitution and human trafficking ring?
MY: No.
DB: Will any policies or protocols in the clerk's office change in the future because of this situation?
MY: No.
DB: Is there anything else you think the public should know about the clerk's role in this situation?
MY: The clerk was properly performing the legal duties of the office. To insinuate these legal actions compromised the execution of the warrants is completely false.
Nonplussed, I thought about his answers for a while and reached back out to both Young and FitzSimmons with a few additional questions.
Here’s what I wrote:
“Is it common for the clerk to file warrants into the OnBase system the day before they are served? Sheriff Morrison expressed concern about officer safety in this case since it’s possible the suspects were tipped off by the warrants being reported on the day before the raids. Am I to understand that this is standard policy and this will likely happen again in the future?
Mr. Sealby said this investigation was conducted with the utmost secrecy and there’s no way the suspects learned of the raids because of any actions taken by his people. Yet within hours of the warrants being put into the OnBase system, the media had published details of the locations to be raided and the names of suspects they were looking for.
Is there traditionally any sort of coordination between your offices in order to help officers avoid walking into a situation where the suspects know they’re coming?”
No one responded to my follow up questions.
A Few Additional Details
Anyone with a simple Google alert set for their name is going to see a news story mentioning them within minutes of it being published online. I’ve had one set up for my name since 2008. It’s a very simple way to see where you’re popping up online. A criminal doesn’t have to be too sophisticated to figure out how to use that simple tool, and even if Yan and Yang weren’t constantly monitoring local media they’d still get pinged if their names were used in an article or the headline of a photo.
It’s not as if Yan is a master criminal adept at avoiding apprehension. In 2019 he was arrested in Lake Charles, Louisiana along with 10 women linked to six different massage parlors.
From speaking with folks in the legal profession who deal with criminal law, I learned that warrants for crimes like these are commonly left unsealed. From speaking with folks in media and law enforcement, I get the sense it is unusual to file all the paperwork that provides such a detailed look into a sensitive investigation like this that far ahead of a law enforcement action intended to apprehend the suspects named in the documents.
Everyone I spoke to agreed that the implications of this happening again are concerning, especially when it comes to raids on drug houses that are more often than not guarded by armed men.
Whether or not Robbins knew the raids had not yet taken place and would not take place for more than 14 hours after he filed his story is unclear. I reached out to him to ask that and a few other questions but have not heard back.
What’s also unclear is who exactly is at fault. Or if there’s more than one person at fault. As Sheriff Morrison said, Robbins was just doing his job. Granstrom’s ineptitude might be a contributing factor to tipping off the suspects. But if the suspects had Google alerts set for their names they would have gotten an email once the article was published and taking it down wouldn’t have done anything to stop that.
What is clear is that this is unusual. It’s not every day you read a story about a police raid before it happens.
What’s also clear is that a lot of law enforcement time and taxpayer money was wasted. The suspects got away and the women they were allegedly trafficking are most likely still being used as sex slaves, if what Detective Nick English wrote in his affidavit of probable cause is true.
It’s also likely that if Yan and Yang are guilty of human trafficking and running prostitution rings, the women they’re currently trafficking will probably not be the last.
That ship has sailed for now though and eventually if they are still in the country and using IDs with those names on them, they will be caught.
As far as what can be changed – more transparency and honesty from Mr. Young’s office would be nice. Assurances from local media that they won't report on police actions before they actually occur would also be great. But in the end, I’d settle for this situation never being repeated.
