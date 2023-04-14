The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is facing heat over how it handles cats.
The “trap-neuter-return” (TNR) and “return-to-home” (RTH) policies in particular are drawing the ire of community members from Leavenworth to Wenatchee and beyond. But the policies aren’t new. What is new is the Executive Director, James Pumphrey.
He says the policies are science-driven and data-backed. The best way to reduce the community’s cat population and increase adoption rates is to trap cats, spay and neuter them, tip an ear to signify the animal has been sterilized, and then return them to where they came from, according to Pumphrey.
“We’re recognizing that all the compelling research is that the best possible outcome for them is to return them to where we found them,” he said. “They are 10 to 50 times more likely to get adopted from the field than from a shelter. They’re seven times more likely to return to their home if we put them back.”
He said the WVHS serves an area that is approximately three hours in any direction and they couldn’t ever hope to shelter and adopt out all the cats within that radius. These programs are the next best thing, he said.
It’s similar to how vaccines work, he said. You need to get 70 to 80 percent of the population spayed and neutered in order to see a reduction in the overall population. Furthermore, removing a cat from a community can result in a vacuum in which other cats move in and fill the space, which can lead to an increase in breeding.
“We have to find a new pathway for cats, and that pathway is investing more and more in TNR,” he said.
These are called “community cats,” and according to the ASPCA they are defined as “outdoor, unowned, free-roaming cats” that “can be friendly, feral, adults, kittens, healthy, sick, altered and/or unaltered.” They may or may not have a caretaker.
But for folks like Wenatchee resident Cynthia Brown that’s a problem – especially when one finds its way into her backyard. In an April 13 post in the “Lost And Found Pets of Chelan & Douglas Counties,” she posted a photo of a cat she had taken to the shelter but had made its way back to her door.
"Took her to the Humane Society on Monday and she is back today with a newly tipped ear. Word to the wise for those who think that our local WVHS is an option for abandoned pets. There is no feral cat colony near me and I don't want to start one. Now what?” she wrote. “The officer at WVHS tells me that someone on Oak Street was breeding and feeding and they have released this cat as a ‘community cat.’ I'm told I have to watch it suffer till it moves on to the next house and this whole cycle can start again.”
Chelan County resident Maurya Dunning is also concerned and described an incident in which she came upon an animal welfare officer dropping what she described as kittens off on Colockum Canyon Road in December.
“I pulled up and asked if he was OK. He said ‘yes’ so I went on my way. A few yards up the road I found a kitten, running down the middle of the road. There were high snowbanks on either side of the road for as far as you could see, and there was no way the kitten could get out. It had obviously just been fixed and had its ear tipped. There was still blood on the ear,” Dunning wrote in a message. “So I grabbed the kitten and went back to the officer and I asked him what was really going on.”
She asked him if she could take the cat and he said he couldn’t stop her.
“As I drove home, I realized this cat should be put up for adoption rather than dumped to be food for coyotes. I was in shock and I called the Humane Society to volunteer to take all further unwanted kittens,” she wrote. “They declined and said they had to return kittens to the same location in which they are trapped. I responded to say there is no way they were trapping kittens in the middle of nowhere, the location was not safe, gave them my address, and asked them to please dump kittens off at my farm and I would rehome them.”
Dunning said she estimated the cat she took home that day was about four months old.
But Pumphrey, and WVHS veterinarian Dr. Hayley Barkoviak, say these policies are industry standard. The WVHS, like many shelters across the county, follows guidelines set by The Million Cat Challenge. According to that organization’s website, by 2017 more than 1,200 shelters participating in the challenge estimated they'd saved 1 million more cats not just within the five years of the Challenge, but in just four.
It’s about rethinking how we manage cat populations, and the WVHS has shared this video from Dr. Kate Hurley, DVM, for those who want to take a deep dive into the science and methodology that back these programs.
Following the guidelines means that there will probably be fewer cats up for adoption at the local shelter, and that’s a good thing according to Pumphrey. They want community cats put back into the field and adoptable cats in foster homes and at local pet shops like Firehouse Pet Shop in Wenatchee, where they are more likely to be adopted.
But that has left folks like Linda Barta, who sponsors cat kennels at the cost of $250 per kennel per year, wondering where her money is going. In an email to Pumphrey in March, Barta said she was shocked to see only two cats in the cat colony when she went into the shelter and that she has never seen that few cats there, even in the off-season for kittens.
She reached out to Pumphrey after she had not received a receipt for her donation of $750 to sponsor three cat kennels.
“Honestly, it shouldn't be so difficult to get a receipt. What this says to me is that the WVHS doesn't value the donation from my husband and me. But my even bigger concern is this: Every person who sponsors a kennel is paying $250. I neglected to count the total number of kennels but each one had a sponsorship plaque,” she wrote. “If kennel sponsorships go to ‘provide daily care to the pet that stayed in the kennel,’ what is happening to all this money if there are so few cats in the colony? The money obviously isn't going towards empty kennels. Where is this money going? How is it being used, if not on cats it was intended to help?”
I asked the Humane Society about Barta’s concerns, and a spokesperson, Neil Neroutsos, addressed the issue of adoptable cats at the shelter.
“Animal shelters like hospitals should not operate at 100% capacity at all times. With effective patient care plans and pathway planning, animals like patients at a hospital are provided the resources required and transitioned into a home,” he wrote. “As animals arrive and are adopted, kennels need to be cleaned and prepared for the next incoming animal. This is very similar to hospital beds or veterinary hospitals, which have incoming and departing patients and animals at all times.”
According to the WVHS, they receive more than 4,000 animals each year and last month cared for 358. They say they have one of the highest intake rates and highest live release rates in the Pacific Northwest, and the country as a whole.
But folks like Cynthia Brown see the WVHS’ cat policies as simply passing the buck.
“I don't think it's a better policy to let cats be torn apart by coyotes or killed on the roads or starve in our back yards. Telling me to feed it isn't going to help,” she wrote. “What does a citizen who does not want another cat do? Is this cat better off freezing or starving?”
It’s a complicated issue, and one fraught with emotion. Many people are passionate about animals. We cannot bear the thought of them suffering. And as is often the case when passions are inflamed these days, we take to social media to vent.
Various Facebook groups and NextDoor threads across the region have been abuzz with rumors, conjecture, and according to the WVHS, outright fabrications since Pumphrey took the helm late last year. And while the immediate catharsis that comes with arguing with strangers online might feel good for a moment it’s easy to lose sight of what we all want, ostensibly – and that’s what’s best for animals.
I’ve been following this story for months now, and I’ve conducted hours upon hours of interviews with folks on every side of this issue. In addition to Pumphrey and Dr. Barkoviak, I’ve interviewed disgruntled former employees as well as former employees who support Pumphrey and urge the community to give him a chance. They say these cat policies are nothing new, that he’s on the right track, and that the numbers speak for themselves.
I’ve also spoken with volunteers and donors. You can read my first piece about this issue here.
Now I don’t pretend to have an answer, or a simple solution to his issue. But that’s not my job. What I seek is to bring is transparency and clarity to the situation because this is a community-wide issue that requires a community-wide response.
During his confirmation hearing, Chief Justice John Roberts famously said that as he sees it, the job of a supreme court justice is to call balls and strikes. That’s pretty much how I think a good small town journalist should approach their job. You give each side a chance to make their case and as much as possible try to give the people the information they need to make up their own minds while not overloading them with so much that they turn off and tune out.
You call out the scoundrels, ignore the cranks, tell the story as best you can and let the chips, as they say, fall where they may.
I’m following up part I or this series this Sunday on my Substack, and may write about this issue more in the future in my columns for Source ONE. It’s one that I don’t anticipate disappearing anytime soon.
For now though, you can learn more about the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society via their website, where you can find a dashboard that provides statistics like shelter intakes, surgeries performed, and adoptions to date.
