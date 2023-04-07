Douglas County’s famous drunk driving, gun-toting commissioner has put his foot, or should I say his squeaky-clean cowboy boot, in his mouth once again.
Instead of hurling slurs at a minimum-wage worker while drunkenly ordering midnight chicken McNuggets, or saying that the man who was killed by Wenatchee Police officers on the morning of the Apple Blossom Grand Parade last year “deserved and needed to be shot,” last month Kyle Steinberg expanded his repertoire by insulting an entire group of marginalized people.
At the end of a joint Chelan and Douglas County Commissioners meeting on March 27, Steinberg tossed off a joke aimed at trans people.
"Ladies and gentlemen, or whatever preferred pronoun you decide to use today, we adjourned?" he said.
It was met with chuckles from his fellow commissioners – six of the most powerful people in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Why does this matter?
County commissioners are some of the most important public officials in America. If you live outside of city limits, county commissioners make more of an impact on your life than the president, your senators, and your representative in Congress in the most practical of ways. Even if you do live in a city, your county commissioners control millions of dollars coming from local, state, and federal taxes that go to your county. Your county commissioners decide how you can build a home on your own property. They oversee the assessor, the auditor, the county jail, and sanitation. The only people your county sheriff answers to are your county commissioners.
And they represent everyone in the county, not just the folks who voted for them. Yes, that means even trans people because newsflash – they do exist in Chelan and Douglas counties.
So I reached out to one such individual to get his take. Lincoln Nere is a trans man who lives and works in Wenatchee and serves as president for the Wenatchee Pride organization.
“It's unfortunate that the comment was made during a meeting with both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee county commissioners, but what's worse is the laugh that followed,” he said. “It should go without saying that using an entire group of marginalized individuals as the butt end of a joke shouldn’t be an acceptable standard for any office. We are once again disappointed in the actions of the county commissioners, who are supposed to be public figures that represent this community as a whole, not only the community that they specifically identify with.”
Not one you can accuse of having an original thought, Steinberg was just parrotting the form of bigotry currently in fashion in the rightwing media ecosystem. You only have to flip through the right’s propaganda outlets on cable to see pundits targeting the trans community left, right and center. Yesterday it was the green M&M that had them losing their minds, today it’s the trans community, tomorrow who knows? Maybe they’ll dust off one of the greatest hit and direct some manufactured outrage at immigrants.
What differentiates a Tucker Carlson from Kyle Steinberg in this case is about a billion dollars in net worth and the fact that Carlson isn’t an elected official. In many ways, the standards are higher for Steinberg, and he has once again brought shame upon the office he holds and the people he was elected to represent.
I’d say he has brought shame upon himself too, but it’s clear the man lacks the capacity to feel shame. That implies a sense of decency and clearly Steinberg has none.
But he’s not the only community leader who has used his power and position to target trans people recently.
Grace City Church Executive Pastor Josh McPherson spent two weeks railing against diversity, equity, and inclusion policies from the pulpit of his $12 million compound in Wenatchee in March, calling it “demonic heresy.”
But before he got his tirade against DEI, he spent about 10 minutes warming up the crowd by mocking a trans woman named Alba Rueda. Rueda, an Argentine politician and the first openly trans person to serve as a high-ranking government official in that country, was one of 11 women given an award for courage at the White House in March.
Yet for some reason, McPherson ignored the other 10 award recipients and made it seem like Rueda was the only one given an award.
“This guy Alba Rueda, who is an Argentinian political activist, got invited to the White House by your president and mine,” McPherson said. “And he got invited there to celebrate International Women’s Day, because this 250-pound dude was given the Most Courageous Woman Award by the First Lady of the United States.”
Nothing says “you suck” to women like giving your award to a man, McPherson said.
Driving home the point, McPherson made a joke about his nomination for “cat of the year.” He then put up a photo of a dog on the projector. The crowd laughed, hooted, clapped.
Normally, a pastor targeting a marginalized group from the pulpit wouldn’t be that newsworthy. It happens in every town in America every Sunday. We’ll set aside what that says about the state of American Christianity and focus on the fact that Grace City Church currently holds the chaplaincy contract for the Regional Justice Center, aka the Chelan County Jail.
Some of the folks cackling with laughter at McPherson’s send up of a trans woman on Sunday turn around and serve as jail chaplains on Monday, and it’s hard to imagine that none of them take McPherson’s bias against trans people with them.
How that affects these chaplains’ ability to see the humanity in inmates who identify as trans or LGBTQ+ is unclear. GCC will not respond to questions regarding the matter. But Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons did confirm that the jail has housed inmates who identify as LGBTQ+ and those who identify as non-cisgender. That means folks who have gender identities that don’t match their sex assigned at birth.
Now you might say that inmates who are not cisgender or who identify as LGBTQ+ don’t have to interact with the chaplains, but that’s not entirely true.
The chaplains don’t just provide spiritual counseling. They also provide practical necessities for inmates who can’t afford them.
“The chaplain program responds to requests for counseling as well as requests for items such as underwear, socks, toiletries, etc. The money paid to the program is used for those supplies,” FitzSimmons wrote. “While many of the incarcerated adults are able to set up commissary accounts, others don’t have the funds or outside support.”
Now Chelan County is still relatively rural, and the biggest cities in the county can still be considered small towns. It’s unlikely that our jail gets many inmates who identify as trans or even LGBTQ+, but that number is not zero and our population is growing.
So questions regarding GCC’s fulfillment of their jail chaplaincy contract matter.
I also asked Nere for his take on McPherson’s anti-trans stand up set.
“What the beginning of the video displayed was petty elementary schoolyard bullying. Purposefully misgendering and deadnaming a trans person, commenting on her weight and body, and then making her the punchline to a joke is something you see when you’re in middle school. And to watch a fully grown man make fun of someone on the stage, in a church, under the roof of the God he is preaching for is disappointing,” Nere said. “I know a lot of Christians who would agree that public display of hatred and fear-mongering is not what church is for. GCC’s use of hateful rhetoric and political buzzwords to rile up members of this community is a deliberate tactic to target the queer community and spread hate, incite violence, and further divide queer people from seeking safe spaces in places of worship.”
According to a 2020 study, 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth.
According to the Human Rights Campaign: “Many transgender young people experience family rejection, bullying, and harassment, or feel unsafe for simply being who they are – all of which can be added risk factors for suicide.”
Rhetoric like Steinberg and Mcherson’s only serve to further stigmatize an already marginalized and targeted group. Not being a member of that group myself, I felt it important to reach out to someone who is.
“As an open trans person in this valley, I refuse to give any power to the hateful rhetoric that GCC continues to put on display,” Nere said. “They are free to worship in the way they want to, but they are not free to put me, my friends, and anyone else in this community in harm’s way by spreading misinformation, and a general lack of respect for people who do not live exactly the way they want us to. Trans people have always existed, and they will always exist. We aren’t going anywhere.”
I’d like to thank Mr. Nere for providing his point of view on this issue. When discussing a marginalized group like the trans community, I think it’s imperative to include the perspective of folks in that group.
As for McPherson, he is not an elected official, but his organization does have a contract with Chelan County to provide chaplain services to inmates at our jail. If his organization is unable to treat all inmates the same regardless of sex, age, race, religion (or lack thereof) perhaps they shouldn’t have the contract.
As for Steinberg, he is a disgrace and an embarrassment to the people of North Central Washington. He should resign from office and never seek to hold an elected position again.
You can read more from columnist and reporter Dominick Bonny here.