WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police say an early morning fire on Sunday has likely rendered a restaurant as inoperable.
Police officials say emergency crews were toned out to a fire at The Thai Restaurant on N. Mission Street in Wenatchee at around 1 a.m.
One officer told Source ONE News that police were the first on scene and were the first to enter the building. Police discovered one employee lying on the floor and another in the bathroom.
Authorities say the employee on the floor was notified that there was a fire, but was incoherent and unable to get up. Police say they had to physically carry the employee out of the restaurant as the fire burned. The employee in the bathroom was notified; they were also reportedly under the influence as well.
The pair told police they were trying to cook and prep food for the week ahead. The owner of the restaurant told police the employees were not supposed to be there. The restaurant was closed when the fire occurred.
Police say a cooking fire was the sole cause of the blaze, but the exact cause that led to the fire in the restaurant's kitchen has not yet been confirmed.