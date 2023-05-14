MAZAMA - A motorcycle rider was airlifted after crashing into the broadside of an SUV near Mazama on the North Cascades Highway/SR 20 on Sunday morning.
State Troopers say an unnamed, 45-year-old Bellingham man was on his motorcycle without a helmet when he hit a vehicle turning left. The motorcycle rider struck the driver's side door. Both the motorcycle and SUV were traveling in the same direction with the motorcycle traveling behind the SUV. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to pass the SUV as it turned left.
41-year-old Sarah Gilman was driving the SUV with 61-year-old Ann Diamond of Mazama riding as passenger.
The biker was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.