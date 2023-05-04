BEVERLY - If you've filled up at the Outpost fuel station near Beverly lately, you may have been a victim of a credit card skimmer.
On Thursday morning, Sheriff's deputies received a call from a person who wasn't the fuel station's owner or a store employee. The likely customer found the credit card skimming device on one of the fuel pumps.
It's not known how long the disguised device was attached to the credit card reader nor is it known how much financial data was collected.
Wireless skimmers record financial information from a card's magnetic strip and transmits the information to the perpetrator's smartphone or computer.
Sheriff's officials say credit card skimmers are not capable of reading tap-to-pay methods.