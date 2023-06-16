MOSES LAKE - A local bank customer thought they were getting a hefty payday from work, only to find out it was a mistake.
In a blotter statement published by Moses Lake Police, Banner Bank called the cops on Tuesday over a discrepancy about a mistaken deposit that was spent before it could be recouped. Police say the bank informed them that they accidentally deposited $40,000 belonging to another client into the wrong account. That client was reimbursed by the bank. However, the incorrect account holder spent the money and now their account is overdrawn by around $35,000. The account holder was made aware of the mistake and she told the bank that she was under the impression that she had received a bonus from work.
Officers say they tried to contact the account holder, but got no response. Police say the issue between the bank and client is now a civil matter.
According to experian.com, you're on the hook to repay the money if you receive a mistaken bank deposit that belongs to someone else:
Even if the bank doesn't notice its mistake, the money's real owner will. When the bank investigates their customer's complaint and finds the money in your account, they'll naturally question why you didn't report it. If you've spent the money or transferred it to another account, you'll have to pay the bank back and may face criminal charges.