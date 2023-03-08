GEORGE _ Stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer and a line up of other prominent jokesters will make a lot of people laugh on the night of July 15, 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George..
Most notable for his stand-up comedy, Kreischer is also a podcaster, actor and a former reality tv show host. Other comedians performing with Bert will include: Stavros Halkias, Andrew Santino, Ralph Barbos and Big Jay Oakerson.
The performances are part of Kreisher's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival Tour. The Gorge Amphitheatre will be the last stop of the tour.
Tickets to the funny festival will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Live Nation website.