Lori Vallow, also known as the “Doomsday Mommy” in the tabloid press, was convicted last week of murdering her two children and Tammy Daybel, the wife of her then-lover, Chad Daybell, in 2020. She hasn’t been sentenced yet, so it still remains to be seen how long she’ll go to prison, but it’s a story that captured national attention since investigators dug up the bodies of Vallow’s two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, near Rexburg, Idaho three years ago.
For connoisseurs of stories that include the themes of true crime and religious fanaticism, it was a story that was impossible to ignore. And it’s a story that capitaved the attention of folks from all walks of American life, as evidenced by reporters from across the country packing the Ada County Courthouse in Idaho to cover Vallow’s trial.
In our neck of the woods the story didn’t get a lot of attention. Perhaps our region is home to so many self-proclaimed prophets, doomsday preppers and religious fanatics, Vallow and Daybel’s religion-fueled self delusion isn’t that novel. Why the story failed to gain much traction in the Northwest is anyone’s guess, but what is not up for speculation any longer is Vallow’s guilt in the murder of her two children.
Vallow and her cult leader and husband Chad Daybell built a relatively small but fiercely loyal following of people who mixed fanantical fundamentalist Mormonism with New Age beliefs until they had an odd hybrid of non-sensical religious ideas. It was religion ala carte. Take one part Latter Day Saints theology (go heavy on the “latter day” part) to lay down a base of impending apocalypse, then add a dash of Hindusim to bring in the concept of reincarnation and then sprinkle American New Age ideas so you have Reiki energy healing, and it’s opposite, with which to smite your enemies.
Those three belief systems are relatively inert by themselves, but they became a combustible, deadly mix when brought together by Daybell and Vallow.
While following the trial, I was also reading “When The Moon Turns To Blood” by Leah Sottile, which John Dehlin, of the Mormon Stories Podcast, called "a critical book for understanding 21st century Mormonism." Sottile has carved out a niche covering extremism, both religious and political, in the intermountain West. She first made a name for herself covering another group of Mormon extremists, The Bundy Family before, during and after their takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Burns, Oregon in 2016.
Vallow, Daybell and The Bundys share a belief in a Mormon prophesy called the White Horse Prophecy, which is said to originate with the founder Joseph Smith himself back in 1840 when the nascent American religion was still making its way West. According to the the prophecy, when the “Constitution hung by a thread, Latter Day Saint elders would step in ‘on the white horse’ to save the country.”
Now you don’t have to listen to too many radical rightwing podcasts, or fringe politicos-turned-pastors like Spokane Valley’s Matt Shea to get the sense that many of these people believe we are living in the end times. For Vallow, Daybell, their followers and many other religious fanatics, both Mormon and conservative Christian, that is a sincerely-held belief. When their candidate of choice loses a bid for the presidency or a pandemic sweeps across the globe, they’re not seen as reasonable things to expect in the course of the natural ebb and flow of society and nature, but rather punishments from on high and signs of the end times.
Now, if those sincerely-held beliefs never affected anyone other than folks like Vallow, Daybell and The Bundys they would hardly be worth writing about. The problem is that often these extreme views spill out into the real world and do real damage. In the case of The Bundys it ended with an armed standoff that had American “patriots” pointing guns at law enforcement officers, ready to kill representatives of the nation they claim to love so much. In the case of Vallow and Daybell it ended in Hawaii, where the couple had fled to get married on the beach after burying Vallow’s children in shallow graves in their backyard.
In both cases the perpetrators of crime were utterly convinced they were the victims. The Bundys, in their own eyes, are victims of government tyranny because they have to pay for grazing rights on public lands, just like everyone else. Vallow and Daybell were victims of “dark spirits” and “zombies” sent by the devil to torment them because they were so spiritually powerful – in their own minds.
For Vallow and Daybell, anyone who tried to convince them they were neglecting the children or that their fringe beliefs were becoming all-consuming and mind-altering were labeled as “dark spirits” and the green light was given to lie, cheat, steal from and even physically harm and murder folks who used to be friends and relatives.
How people can use religion to justify their basest-desires and violent fantacies has long been a topic of interest to me, and it’s author Jon Krakauer who sums up the ability for religion to be used as a tool to justify violence in the forward to his seminole book, “Under The Banner of Heaven.”
“There is a dark side to religious devotion that is too often ignored, or denied. As a means of motivating people to be cruel or inhumane, as a means of inciting evil, to borrow the vocabulary of the devout, there may be no more potent force than religion,” he wrote.
But how can this thing that is obstensibly supposed to make mankind more kind and peaceful and loving be warped so ironically and cruelly? The key is in how it makes us feel. In a world that seems so random and unfeeling and cruel, we want to believe that it’s all part of a plan. We need to believe that we are special, the protagonist in a story written by God, and everything will be ok because we are doing exactly what we were put here to do.
When we subscribe to this mindset it’s easy to cast anyone who twarts our forward momentum as not just standing against us, but also standing against God himself. Those who question, or doubt, or confront us about the lack of reason inherent in this worldview is not seen as a peer or loved one trying to talk sense into us. To adherents of this type of thinking, those people are seen as apostates, quite literally tools of the devil trying to bring us, and God, down.
When you spend years mired in this self-aggrandizing, narcissistic and self-pitying mindset it’s easy to convince yourself you are a prophet or “spiritual warrior” standing between the forced of hell and life as we know it. It’s a lot easier than facing the cold hard truth.
It’s a worldview that eats away at reason. And all too often it’s a mindset that finds succor from the pulpit, especially in times of crisis. It’s not hard to understand why. For the unethical leader, a group of people who you have whipped into a frenzy of rage is easy to control – as long as you have someone, or a group of someones, at which to direct that rage.
For Vallow and Daybell, it was anyone who questioned their artisanal, idiosyncratic tapestry of cut-and-pasted beliefs. For others the group targeted might be the LBGTQ+ community, immigrants, the “woke” mob, liberals, or the OG targeted minority group – Jewish people.
The story of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, as well as that of the Bundys, David Koresh, Timothy McVeigh, and the seemingly unending list of aggrieved religious fanatics in this country should serve as warnings for those of us who have’t slipped down the rabbit hole of religious fanaticism, consumed by a victimhood complex in tandem with violent ideations.
In a post-truth society, we must cling to reason like a liferaft as the torrents of misinformation and magical thinking deluge us. Reason is the only thing standing between sanity and group psychosis that until 2020, many thinking people though was history, a hallmark of The Crusades or The Troubles in Northern Ireland.
If the last three years have taught us anything, it should be that self-pity and self-delusion mixed with religious fanaticism can be used to justify just about anything.
I’ll give Krakauer the last word and quote him at length here, because I don’t have it in me to chop up this amazing passage that perfectly sums up the dangers of immoderation when it comes to religion.
“For some the province of the extreme holds an allure that’s irresistible and a certain percentage of such fanatics will inevitably fixate on matters of the spirit. The zealot might be motivated by the anticipation of a great reward at the other end: wealth, fame, eternal salvation, but the real recompense is probably the obsession itself. This is no less true for the fanatical pianist or fanatical mountain climber as a result of his or her infatuation existence overflows with purpose, ambiguity vanishes from the fanatics worldview, a narcissistic sense of self-assurance displaces all doubt. A delicious rage quickens his pulse, fueled by the sins and shortcomings of lesser mortals who are soiling the world wherever he looks. His perspective narrows until the last remnants of proportion are shed from his life. Through immoderation, he experiences something akin to rapture. Although the far territory of the extreme can exert an intoxicating pull of susceptible individuals of all bents, extremism seems to be especially prevalent among those inclined by temperament or upbringing toward religious pursuits. Faith is the very antithesis of reason. In judiciousness a crucial component of spiritual devotion and when religious fanaticism supplants ratiocination all bets are suddenly off. Anything can happen. Absolutely anything. Common sense is no match for the voice of God.”