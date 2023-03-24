Last Sunday my wife and I went to the grocery store to get vegetables for chicken soup and witnessed Wenatchee Police Department officers save a life in the parking lot.
Let me set the scene. It was Albertson’s in Wenatchee, about five o’clock. My wife and I, along with our baby daughter, had just exited the store and were walking toward our SUV when two Wenatchee Police Department cruisers came speeding up and parked near a four-door car. As two officers approached the vehicle, a man who had been in the back seat jumped out and threw up his hands. As my wife buckled our daughter in her car seat we watched as the man, clearly agitated and afraid, spoke rapidly to the officers and without prompting, got down on his knees. The officers looked at each other and seemed surprised at the man’s behavior. Neither had made any move to unholster their weapons.
The agitated man gestured toward the backseat of the car. By this time one of the officers had already opened the door of the vehicle and was focused on a person inside.
About this time an older woman and a girl with a shopping cart full of groceries approached the vehicle, clearly confused. As my wife got in the passenger seat, we watched that confusion rapidly turn to fear (from the child) and anger (from the woman).
By now both the officers’ attention was on the person in the backseat, and the agitated man had gotten to his feet. One of the officers opened a small package, took out its contents and leaned into the backseat through the open door.
He was administering Naloxone, or Narcan, to an unconscious woman who had overdosed.
“I think that’s Narcan,” I said to my wife. “I think this is an overdose.”
Naloxone is an opioid antagonist—meaning that it binds to opioid receptors in the brain and can reverse and block the effects of other opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.
The child screamed and cried aftering seeing her mother in the backseat. The male approached and tried to console her, embracing the child awkwardly, but he was soon shooed off by the older woman, who I can only assume was grandma. The officer administered a second dose.
It was a heartwrenching scene. The little girl attends the same school as my daughter, and it was hard to watch a child experiencing such fear and powerlessness.
“There’s nothing we can do,” I said. “We should go. If they got Narcan in her system she’ll be ok as long as they get her to the hospital soon, which they will.”
As we pulled out of the parking lot onto Miller Street, we and others made way for a Lifeline Ambulance coming to pick her up.
My knowledge of naloxone, until that point, had been entirely theoretical. I’ve worked on public health projects aimed at increasing the knowledge of and educating the public on how the life-saving drug works. I’ve interviewed folks who had their lives saved by naloxone.
But until that day I had not seen it actually save a life.
It was all hitting close to home, figuratively and literally. As we made the short drive back home, we talked about what we had just witnessed.
“I think they just saved that woman’s life,” my wife said. “If those cops wouldn’t have given her that Narcan that little girl might be without a mother right now.”
I agreed. I continued to think about that situation all week. I reached out to a local recovery coach, Victor Estrada, about the woman to see if he knew if she was ok. He does know her, and said she was ok. He said she was back at work this week.
Relieved, I decided to write about it in the hopes that sharing this story might make people think.
The fact is harm reduction tools like naloxone and drug test strips are considered controvertial by some and thus carry a certain unearned stigma. Because of this fact not all police departments carry Naloxone, which means in another town maybe that lady wouldn’t have made it to the hospital.
But let’s consider some other facts.
Fact: the opioid crisis exists, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
Fact: this is a public health crisis, not a war.
Fact: everyone has dignity, and addicts don’t deserve to needlessly suffer and die because of their addictions.
Fact: evidence-based treatment programs are more effective and save more lives than ignoring the problem or simply throwing money at law enforcement and hoping we can arrest our way out of this problem.
I’ve interviewed enough folks in recovery, or former addicts to the lay person, to know that harm reduction tools like naloxone work.
So do recovery programs where folks can connect with others and form bonds of community.
These programs worked for folks like Joseph Hunter, who once walked the streets of Moses Lake trying to score anything that would get him high and causing trouble along the way. Now he’s a homeowner, a committed father and husband, a recovery coach, a recovery advocate and a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District board of directors.
These programs worked for folks like Jess Poulos, who also used to be homeless and addicted on the streets of Moses Lake. Now she’s clean, has full time employment and just had a baby, whom she dotes on.
And they worked for people like Victor Estrada, who went from “drug dealer to hope dealer” as he says. From a gang member to a recovery coach and leader in the NCW recovery movement that seeks to break the stigma and remind people that recovery is possible and recovering addicts do exist, even in small communities like Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Omak and Okanogan.
Nearly every recovering addict I’ve interviewed tells stories of childhood trauma. The path to addiction is so much more complicated than the commonly-accepted myth of it’s purely a choice made by a fully-informed conscious adult who should have known better.
I once interviewed a woman whose mother was a meth cook who gave her her first hit off a meth pipe when she was 12. Where is the element of choice in that situation?
I was right when I said there’s nothing we could do for that woman in that parking lot last Sunday. But there is something I can do for her, and anyone else struggling with opioid addiction in North Central Washington.
I can use my voice. And so can you.
We can listen to and tell stories challenge our assumptions about how black and white this issue is. Perhaps together we can reach into our souls and spark that flame of empathy I know we all have inside us.
On a macro-level, it’s funding evidence-based public health policies that are our best bet to give addicts a viable path back to normal life. On an individual level, it’s through empathy and education that we can break the stigma that comes with addiction and mental health issues, engage in meaningful and productive conversations and establish (or perhaps reestablish) relationships with folks we might have written off due to their addictions.
On a very practical individual level, we can familiarize ourselves with naloxone and have it on hand should, God-forbid, the need for it ever arise.
Locally, the Wenatchee and Moses Lake Alano Clubs have free Narcan vending machines where folks can stop in and get up to two doses at a time no questions asked. And Washingtonians across the state can find where to find Naloxone in their areas, and inform themselves about the life-saving drug as well as how to administer it at https://stopoverdose.org.