Neighbors of the Freedom Hills real estate development in Cashmere say developer Gregg Smith improperly connected to two irrigation weir boxes while building the 27-home development off Olive Street, and they are not getting the water they pay for.
More than 70 Cashmere residents started a Facebook group called “Cashmere Heights Irrigation” to communicate and organize a response to what most see as Smith’s improper use of irrigation water.
“He’s using our collective assets without permission, without limitation and without compensation,” group administrator Jeff Johnson wrote. “We need to create an irrigation ‘entity’ with the legal rights and responsibilities of the users, to include voting rights, officers, and maintenance protocols/funding mechanisms. This will be the vehicle/plaintiff if we choose to go to court.”
Another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said she and her husband had their lawyer send Smith a letter more than a year ago. In it, he was asked to provide documentation proving he has the right to make the first connection to the line.
It went unanswered.
She said the weir they’re on currently serves 92 homes and the addition of 27 more will result in a nearly 30% increase in water demand.
“We now have evidence from the Icicle Irrigation District that Freedom Hills should be connected to weir 22, not weir 18. This evidence was presented to Greg last week. It appears he has now hooked up to BOTH weirs and is unwilling to disconnect from our line,” she wrote. “He said he is not willing to take any action right now, and if any issues arise later that he will take care of it then.”
Levi Jantzer, the general manager of the Icicle & Peshastin Irrigation Districts, said he doesn’t have any power over what happens once irrigation water leaves the districts’ boxes.
Janzter said he told a group of concerned neighbors that last year.
“I explained to them that once the water has left the box we don’t have any jurisdiction or enforcement avenue,” he said.
He said Smith does have “shares,” which give him a right to connect to a weir box. It’s illegal to take water from a box and use it to irrigate land not on that box, but if he’s simply drawing out more water from the line once the water has left an irrigation district box – that is something the neighbors would have to address themselves.
“The users of the line would have to sue him, I guess,” he said.
Jantzer said he gathered that’s what Smith was worried about when he spoke with someone from Smith’s company, Smith Excavation, about the issue last year. He can’t remember if he spoke with Smith himself, or someone else from his company, but he checked their records and informed that individual they were not connected to the right box.
“I told him what box he was supposed to be connected to, according to our records,” Jantzer said.
He said he had not heard Smith had allegedly hooked up to a second weir box, but he can see why that would upset people and make them want to take matters into their own hands.
“I’m kind of surprised they didn’t just cut it,” he said. “Why not, it shouldn’t be connected right?”
Gregg Johnson, another neighbor, said if Smith is allowed to continue to remain hooked up to both weirs that will be the accepted status quo once the development is completed. He said he pays for 1.2 shares of irrigation water from the districts. When he moved to Cashmere 16 years ago he said he had 250 psi of water pressure. Now he has 31.
“I can’t run two sprinklers at the same time right now,” Johnson said. “Something has drastically changed and something needs to be done.”
Johnson wants the City of Cashmere to adopt regulations that would force developers like Smith to improve irrigation and roadway infrastructure if they’re going to build housing developments that place greater strain on those systems.
He accuses Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher of nepotism.
“Smith and Fletcher have a little good ‘ole boys club,” he said. “Fletcher needs to stop letting his buddy-buddies do whatever the hell they want.”
Mayor Fletcher said he has no jurisdiction over irrigation water.
“The City of Cashmere does not have jurisdiction regarding irrigation systems connected to Icicle & Peshastin Irrigation District’s ditch,” he wrote in an email. “Irrigation systems from the ditch are owned by those landowners who receive the water.”
Fletcher is also in the Facebook group and is personally on the line that has been affected. But he doesn’t blame Smith. He blames dirty screens.
“Pressure loss is probably a result of a dirty screen. I checked one FB complaint and ditch screen was very dirty no water got through and no pressure,” he wrote. “People on systems need to take turns and clean screens so water and pressure are functioning.”
A photo of three pipes with recently-cleaned ditch screeens in the line, posted by Mayor Fletcher in the Cashmere Heights Facebook group.
In the Facebook group, Mayor Fletcher offered advice for how users can keep their screens clean, and water pressure up.
“Dirty screen restricts water flow,” he wrote. “In hot weather screen needs daily cleaning to prevent algae buildup. Take a turn cleaning the screens.”
A majority of the group’s members decided to have a meeting at Jeff Johnson’s house in late June, and he provided a recap of what was covered.
“It’s clear that he’s presently trespassing on the line, and it’s also apparent that he’s not intending to do much about it given the feedback some received,” Johnson wrote. “We’re feeling out different options. We’re looking into the legal, what an association for the main line could look like, if we wanted to go that route, among other thoughts. Some have more history than me, so I think many of us are learning.”
Through Jeff Johnson, the group contacted attorney Joe Brown to help “facilitate a conversation” between the neighbors and Smith. But Johnson noted it was “not in an official legal capacity.”
When contacted about the situation, Brown said “No comment.”
Smith has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
I will continue to follow this story as it develops.