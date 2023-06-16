This is a column by Source One contributor Dominick Bonny. The thoughts and opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of Source One News, its ownership or its employees.
Trigger warning: a racial slur is referenced and used in direct quotes in this piece.
Felix Dotson was born in Africa and came to the United States at the age of six, after his father died and he was adopted by a loving couple from Cashmere. He grew up one of a handful of black kids in the small town mostly comprised of white and Latino families.
Dotson is 19 now, and while growing up in our part of Washington state has offered opportunities that would likely be beyond his reach in rural Africa, he says he has had to endure racism and discrimination daily at Cashmere High School.
He graduated June 9 and says he heard the N-word an average of 100 times a week at CHS. Sometimes it was used to bully him and other times it was merely used in his presence as a swear word. Sometimes it was a part of a call-and-response game in which one student would yell: “I hate!” and others would respond, “Niggers!”
Dotson said it’s impossible CHS faculty members didn’t hear his peers using the slur, directed at or simply around him. He started keeping track in a journal and wrote about one experience in which a teacher gave him permission to use physical violence against another student using the slur.
“It's passing, I just had a shop class and my next class is construction next door. I’m standing by [the teacher’s] desk listening to a conversation from [sic], and as he’s walking past me he says ‘Nigger,’” Dotson wrote. “I turn to look at [the teacher] and he says ‘I give you permission to beat him up.’”
Dotson recorded another experience in which a group of four classmates kept unplugging the welding machine in the auto shop as he was trying to attach rock sliders to his 1997 GMC Jimmy. Just as Dotson was in place ready to start welding, the others would pull the plug on the machine. He wrote that he had to slide out from underneath the car and go plug the machine back in 12 times before he was was finished.
“After I was finally done welding I put everything I took and used back. The teacher still didn't say [anything] after hearing the guys yell out “I HATE NIGGERS” as well as unplugging my welder so I can't finish my project,” Dotson wrote. “I did finish it.”
Things came to a head on May 4, in a computer lab.
The same young man who used the slur in construction class was playing a racing game on his phone. He used the N-word repeatedly because his game was not “going right” according to Dotson. Dotson was “disturbed” and “chucked” a computer mouse at Poole. Dotson said it didn’t hit him, but Poole reacted violently.
“He got up and rushed toward me as he was coming he said ‘Nigger’ putting me in a headlock,” Dotson wrote. “At that time I'm thinking to myself, ‘Ok, don't fight back, and this school is really shitty letting shit like this happen. He whispered in my ear: “Listen here, this is my word and I can say it whenever I want, ok?’ Then he let go of me and walked back to his seat.”
Another senior boy who witnessed the assault confirmed it happened like Dotson said it did, and said he did hear the young man use the N-word while putting Dotson in a headlock. After school, Dotson went to his girlfriend’s house, where he told her and her parents, Kevin and Karlye Risdon, what happened.
Kevin Risdon took notes, and the next morning helped the young man file a complaint with the Cashmere School District. (Risdon’s letter refers to Dotson as the reporter of the alleged incidents.)
“The mental health of reporter has been adversely impacted and contributed to extreme Consequences,” Risdon wrote to the district. “Addressing the above outcomes should not be interpreted as making reporter whole or rectifying the district’s failure to take action when the district staff, and thereby the district, became aware of the racial harassment.”
The Risdons also contacted me, and I headed to Cashmere to sit down with Dotson and his adoptive parents to discuss the situation.
The Cashmere School District launched a third-investigation. Cashmere High School Principal Craig MacKenzie said but he has been in touch with Dotson, his family and the Risdons.
MacKenzie said the school has given consequences to students involved; has had a “purposeful discussion” with faculty around respectful communication; and is considering bystander intervention training for faculty and student leaders. MacKenzie said the school administration will also meet with student leaders to discuss how to improve respectful communication.
Cashmere School District superintendent Glenn Johnson said the district educates students in a way that prevents racism, and holds students accountable if they are acting in racist and discriminatory ways.
“The Cashmere School District provides a variety of student learning experiences across our K-12 system to prevent racism and discrimination,” he wrote. “Along with educating our students, when expectations are not met, students are held accountable for their actions per district policy and building discipline procedures.”
Dotson’s adoptive parents, Ben and Farrah Dotson, say they are satisfied with the district’s response to the alleged assault.
“We are heartbroken and thankful this situation is being taken seriously,” Ben Dotson wrote in a text message.
Kurtis Robinson, Spokane branch president and political action chair for the Alaska, Oregon and Washington area conference of the NAACP, applauded Dotson’s decision to speak out, and said that this kind of racial abuse in Eastern Washington should come as no surprise.
“Anybody that’s paying any attention knows this is a problem. Knows this is an American issue and knows that this is an Eastern Washington systemic dynamic,” he said. “As far as the issues of white-supremacy culture operating not only in our general society but especially [in] our educational institutions … it is incumbent on such institutions to proactively engage in dealing with this instead of waiting for us to tell them once again: ‘Hey, it’s still a problem.’”
Dotson said he decided to speak out in part because he’s worried about what other students of color, specifically black students, will face in years to come. Since going public, the young man who Dotson says assaulted him embarked on a pressure campaign to try to silence him. Using a mixture of peer pressure and threats of blackmail on Snapchat, the young man alleged that he has sexually-explicit photos or videos of Dotson and his girlfriend, who is two years younger than Doston.
“Have a good life bro. You ain’t gonna have any friends after this including me. U could have had a real conversation w me abt it and I would have stopped but now u did this to a lot of people,” the classmate wrote. “Also the pic is gonna get you in hella trouble btw. Like jail time. Should have just talked to us about it.”
Dotson said no such explicit content exists so blackmail won’t work. That young man changed the name of the Snapchat group about 30 senior boys were in to “May 30th 9AM Egg Felix’s house.”
At graduation last week, the young man who has been hounding Dotson got a long and loud round of applause from the crowd.
While all of this was transpiring, two CHS students tore down at least one poster put up by the Equity Club that featured a rainbow Pride symbol with the words “Kindness, peace, love, inclusion, hope, diversity.”
The poster was retrieved from the trash and rehung on the wall. Principal MacKenzie said the students responsible were disciplined according to school policy, and he spoke with them about school being a place where students feel safe and accepted.
Additionally, on June 7, during the annual “Senior Parade,” in which graduates ride through town in the back of pickups, boats, ATVs and horseback, one of Dotson’s classmates wore a Confederate flag as a cape.
Some parents say it’s common to see that flag in the parade, intended to be a celebratory event promoted by the Cashmere High Booster Club. One said she first saw it in 2017, and complained to Sup. Johnson, who said there’s nothing he can do about it because the parade isn’t on school property.
The final report on the Dotson investigation should be released today, June 18 and how the district, and the Cashmere community decides to address this issue remains to be seen.
One thing is certain: people outside the Wenatchee Valley are paying attention to what Cashmere High School does next.
“I will say this officially that the NAACP for Washington, Oregon and Alaska is absolutely paying attention to this and absolutely expects some very serious and systemic changes to happen in that institution,” said the NAACP’s Kurtis Robinson. “And we will absolutely hold them accountable.”
My Two Cents
Reporting stories like these is a challenge. It takes patience, finesse and the ability to build trust with your sources. It also takes sources who are willing to go public with the full knowledge that could bring with it negative attention and stress. I have to commend Felix Dotson’s bravery in taking a stand, and Kevin and Karlye Risdon for having Dotson’s back.
This issue is not specifically a Cashmere problem. It’s a problem state and nationwide. I have kids in middle and elementary school and my kids have heard the N-word in school. Why the word has had a resurgence among Gen Z kids is anyone’s guess. We could blame former Presidents Trump’s embracing of radical white supremacist rightwing groups like The Proud Boys and the general degradation of civility we’ve experienced since the dawning of the Trump era. We could blame an internet culture that often rewards the most extreme and ugly behavior which users then defend as jokes and “edgy humor.” We could blame pop culture and music for putting the word in songs and other media many young people consume. We could blame school the public school system for prioritizing standardized testing and deprioritizing reading and discussing thought-provoking books that make people uncomfortable, like Huck Finn, To Kill A Mockingbird, and The Narrative Of The Life Of A Slave by Frederick Douglass. We could blame parents for not adequately addressing the issue in the home.
The fact is finding someone to blame doesn’t fix the problem. It’s a problem, that much is clear, and the first step in fixing it is acknowledging and then addressing it. Stories like Dotson’s give us opportunities to do that. They force us to pay attention and maybe have a conversation, and I would urge anyone who has kids or grandkids to have a discussion about this topic with them.
If you personally don’t see the problem in using that word, I would urge you to read anything written by ex-slaves, specifically Frederick Douglass. I would also challenge you to read “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, “How The Word Is Passed” by Clint Smith, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison and “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
There’s a reason it’s the most powerful and vulgar word in the English language, or any language for that matter. The power that word carries with it was purchased by the blood of enslaved black Americans for 500 years. While they were whipped, that word was used. While they were raped, that word was used. While they were sold on the auction block and separated from their children and spouses, that word was used. While they were worked in the fields until their fingers bled and their backs blistered for no pay, that word was used.
It’s a word imbued with great power because it represents the collective suffering of an entire race for half a millenia. It’s not something to be tossed off casually.
My hope is that by bringing this story to light it will spur productive discussions among individuals and positive systemic change in our educational systems and institutions.