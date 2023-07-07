Organizers of the Wenatchee Valley 4th of July event are facing backlash after a band called Trampolines took to the stage for a lengthy religious performance at the publicly-funded event in Wenatchee on July 4.
At one point during the two-hour praise and worship performance at Walla Walla Point Park, a member of the self-described “musicianary” group danced across the stage waving a Christian flag. The band led Christian prayers from the stage and more than once the lead singers promoted their concert at Awaken Church the following night
According to the band’s website, they are “an explosive electronic band propelled by missional purpose” led by husband and wife duo Lane and Cary Terzieff.
“Trampolines’ high-energy music has a divinely inspired twist: 100% of the bands’ proceeds fuel their missions,” they write on their website.
One out-of-town visitor called the performance, which included Cary’s personal testimony about finding Jesus after battling drug and alcohol addiction, “bizarre.”
Some vendors packed up and left.
One was Wenatchi Wear, owned by Mary Big Bull Lewis. She took issue not only with the religious concert but also with the marketing of the event prior to Independence Day.
“This was a public event - proper marketing should have been done in order to educate about the event. Public funds should never be spent on religious events, and if they are it needs to be clearly stated so that the public can make an educated decision to attend and/or support,” she wrote in an email.
She said that after she heard Trampolines first song, she went to the Wenatchee 4th of July celebration website to see if she missed something.
“I was trying to understand why they were performing,” she wrote. “Vendors left the poorly attended event after a song or two from the Trampolines.”
Funding for the Wenatchee Valley 4th of July event comes from the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, as well as corporate business sponsors and individual donors.
According to Laura Gloria, the City of Wenatchee’s executive services director, Wenatchee provides $30,000 for the fireworks.
“The City of Wenatchee contributes $30k to directly fund the fireworks component. The event is hosted by the Independence Day Committee which is led by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Kelley Kennedy/Impact Events is hired as the event coordinator,” Gloria wrote in an email.
Steve Wilkinson, executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, clarified that the event is planned by an event planning company and that his organization receives no taxpayer dollars for the event.
“The 4th of July event is organized and planned by an event planning company that has a contract with the City of Wenatchee,” he wrote in an email. “The Chamber does not receive any funds from neither the City of East Wenatchee nor the City of Wenatchee for the 4th of July event.”
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said the city of East Wenatchee kicks in $15,000 for the fireworks and called the religious performance at this year’s event “inappropriate.”
“It would be one thing if this was a private event on private property,” she said. “But this is a publicly-funded event on public property.”
According to Gloria, the total annual cost of the event is about $95,000.
It is still unclear if the band was paid for their performance. I reached out to Kelley Kennedy with these questions:
“Hi Kelley,
I have a few questions about the 4th of July event. How does the Chamber of Commerce fit into the funding/planning process of the event? Does the Chamber provide any insight or oversight to the planning of this annual event, or just meeting space for your team?
Were the Trampolines or any other "musicianaries" paid for their performance? If so, how much?
Are you/Impact Events planning on organizing future 4th of July events for the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee?
Have you received any feedback or criticism for the praise and worship concert put on by the "musicianaries" at the park on the 4th of July?
How did you get the contract to plan and organize this event? Was there an RFP put out that you responded to?
Thanks!”
I will update this piece if Kennedy responds.
Fortunately, Gloria with the City of Wenatchee provided transparent information about how Impact Events got the contract.
“There was no formal RFP process, the Committee was setup in 2015 when the City of Wenatchee stopped hosting the event due to budget and capacity issues; the City’s Parks Department used to operate and manage the event,” she wrote. “The Committee stepped up to continue to move forward with the event and fundraises throughout the year to make up the remainder of the funds totaling approximately $95,000.”
She was also able to provide clarity about Impact Events organizing future 4th of July celebrations for the cities.
“This is Kelley’s last year organizing the event,” Gloria wrote.