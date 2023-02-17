ELTOPIA - An Amtrak train bound for Chicago came to a halt near Eltopia, Washington after a passenger pulled a knife on another passenger on Thursday night.
Franklin County Undersheriff Monty Huber told Source ONE News that deputies were notified of the incident at around 10 p.m.
Huber says 41-year-old Wesley Young of Burien was walking down a narrow corridor of the train when he passed a black man, pulled a knife and asked “you got a problem n*****?” A friend who accompanied the man subjected to the racial slur became confrontational and also pulled a knife.
Amtrak staff were notified of the incident and stopped the train so law enforcement could make an arrest. Young had barricaded himself in a bathroom and wouldn’t come out. Shortly after the arrival of law enforcement, Young decided to surrender.
It was later discovered that Young was intoxicated during the ordeal.
Young was booked into the Franklin County Jail for three counts of second-degree assault. Huber says its likely that Young will be charged with a hate crime as well.