EPHRATA – A Yakima man was sentenced to 45 months in prison this week after leading police on a lengthy chase near Quincy last month.
Court documents say 29-year-old Charles Birch committed the crime during the early morning hours of June 9, 2023. At around 1:48 a.m., authorities got a medical call relating to a vehicle on SR 28 near Winchester. A responding deputy arrived to find a man slumped over the wheel facing the wrong way on the highway. When medical personnel arrived to treat the man, he woke up and fled the scene in the vehicle he was in.
The man led law enforcement on a chase that spanned along SR 28 to the SR 28/SR 283 intersection near Ephrata and along SR 283 and I-90 to George.
Spike strips were deployed at one point, deflating the Birch’s tires. Birch went off road and abandoned his vehicle 50 ft. from the roadway and fled on foot. He was eventually found hiding in some bushes and was promptly arrested.
Speeds during the chase reached in excess of 100 mph.
It was later discovered that Birch had stolen the car out of Seattle.
This week, Birch was convicted and sentenced for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and reckless driving. In addition to his 45 month prison sentenced, Birch will served 25 months of probation.