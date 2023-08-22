PULLMAN - Washington State University (WSU) is excited to introduce a new apple variety to the world.
That new apple is 'WA 64,' a blend of sweet and tart, with the crispness synonymous with top-tier apples, according to a press release from the university. The hybrid is the offspring of the popular Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink, the latter being renowned as Pink Lady®.
The university officially opened the variety for commercial licensing this summer, with consumers eagerly anticipating its store debut in 2029. Jeremy Tamsen, the director of innovation and commercialization for WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences, noted, "With WA 64, we’re hoping to fill a useful space in the apple market.”
Crossbred back in 1998, the WA 64 variety was handpicked for its exceptional eating and storing characteristics. It presents a beautiful pink blush against a yellow backdrop, making it a treat for both the eyes and the palate. “In its bite, it’s more akin to Cripps Pink than Honeycrisp,” added Kate Evans, a leading apple breeder and professor at WSU.
Researchers say WA 64 has the ability to maintain its crisp texture even after prolonged cold storage, a feature comparable to the renowned WA 38 variety, otherwise known as the Cosmic Crisp®. In addition, the new apple boasts high packout rates, meaning fewer fruits will face rejection due to blemishes or bruises. It’s also harvested around the same period as the Golden Delicious, providing a fresh alternative for those growers.
Evans emphasized the significance of their breeding program, stating, "The main focus of our breeding program is to provide new and improved apples that appeal to consumers and work for the Washington apple industry.”
The journey of the WA 64 apple, from crossbreeding to potential commercial stardom, hasn't been swift. It passed through a rigorous three-phase selection process, which saw it rise above thousands of unique apple hybrids. Only the best, showcasing the most desirable traits, made it through each round.
WSU's relentless pursuit of apple excellence has been evident in the past, with WA 64 being the fourth apple variety from the university. Previous success stories include the Cosmic Crisp®, which has firmly established itself among the top ten best-selling U.S. apple varieties.
On the branding front, Tamsen and his team are gearing up for a comprehensive naming process, with potential input from the WSU community and focus groups. He looks forward to fresh, inventive ideas stemming from this process.
Wrapping up the announcement, Evans joyfully stated, "Different consumers have different preferences. Isn’t it wonderful that we can release WSU varieties that meet more of those different preferences?”