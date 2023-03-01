Depending on who you ask, the death of a 6-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl could have been prevented if it weren't for the state's new police pursuit law. Washington State Patrol's Chris Thorson spoke to KVEW this week, providing more details about the crash that killed two children on I-82 near Sunnyside on Tuesday. Thorson says the incident started when Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling through Ellensburg via I-90 at 111 mph. When the driver failed to stop, Troopers were forced to end their pursuit due to new state law.
“Under current laws that the legislature passed, police officers are not allowed to pursue vehicles unless it's something felonious in nature or suspected DUI," Trooper Thorson said. "In this scenario, it was someone speeding really fast and that's all the troopers had for probable cause at the time. So they had to follow the current law and terminate the pursuit," Thorson told KVEW.
About an hour after the chase ended, Thorson says that same driver was going the wrong way on I-82 near Sunnyside and hit another vehicle head on, killing two children that were riding passenger. In total, there was a man driving with three children under the age of 10 riding with him.
Thorson says a 5-year-old girl was the only kid who survived the wreck, she was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
“After the collision, we sent a drug recognition expert trooper to Memorial Hospital in Yakima to do an evaluation on the causing driver," Trooper Thorson explained. "It was determined at that time through an evaluation that drugs or alcohol were suspected," Thorson explained.
The driver is identified as 20-year-old Keith Goings of Springfield, Missouri. He was hurt in the crash, but his current condition is unknown.
Troopers expect to recommend charges of vehicular assault and vehicular homicide.
Lawmakers are working on passing House Bill 1363, which would loosen vehicular pursuit restrictions.
You can donate to a GoFundMe to support the family of the deceased here.