DESERT AIRE - Washington State Troopers say the motorist who caused a head-on crash that killed a Seattle woman south of Mattawa Sunday afternoon now faces charges.
Troopers say 31-year-old Kali Deskin was going south on SR 243 just west of the Vernita Bridge when she drove on the soft shoulder, overcorrected and drove into oncoming traffic.
Traveling in the opposite direction was 58-year-old William Ardon of Seattle and riding passenger was 59-year-old Maria Quijano of Seattle.
Deskin struck Ardon head on, killing Quijano. Everyone else was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in the Tri-Cities, including Deskin's passenger, 34-year-old Jared Look.
Deskin was charged with second-degree negligent driving. However, the exact cause that led to Deskin driving off the road has not yet been disclosed because Deskin was unconscious when she was admitted to the hospital.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash and everyone was buckled up.
Troopers did not have a city of origin for Deskin and Look.