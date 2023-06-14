CLE ELUM - A Salt Lake City, Utah woman faces nearly a half dozen charges after she rolled her vehicle while intoxicated on US 97 near Cle Elum on Tuesday.
Just before 5 p.m., 42-year-old Crystal Turner was going south on US 97 about 23 miles north of Cle Elum when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled.
Crystal was hurt as was her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Crystal and her son were transported to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for their injuries and her daughter was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Troopers determined that Crystal was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
She faces two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and a DUI charge. Her 6-year-old son was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
Troopers contacted Child Protective Services.