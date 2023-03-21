MAZAMA — Washington State Department of Transportation crews will begin clearing the North Cascades Highway next week.
Clearing of state Route 20 will start March 27, according to WSDOT. The stretch of highway was closed for the season in nearly November.
The process typically takes between six to eight weeks to finish as crews work their way up from both the west and east sides. The current snow depth at the summit was measured at about 80 inches on Tuesday.
“…Starting next week there will be no access to recreational activities beyond the closure gates as they will be active work zones,” WSDOT officials stated. “Recreation will still be allowed on the weekend but be sure you’re aware of avalanche concerns before heading up.”
The North Cascades Highway is typically closed from mid-November to late April. WSDOT closes the scenic highway every winter when snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway and pose a safety risk to travelers and road crews.