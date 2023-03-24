OLYMPIA — Drivers in Washington have a week to have their studded tires removed.
The deadline to remove studded tires in Friday, March 31. The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging people to plan ahead now to avoid a potential $137 fine.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. WSDOT says there are no plans to extend the deadline this year as no major statewide snow event is in the forecast.
“Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter and also damage city and county roads,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “We urge motorists to explore all their traction options, including non-stud, winter-treat tires which are different from all-season tires. These tires are legal year-round and don’t damage our highways.”
A snow storm is in the forecast for Friday on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, which could see up to a foot of new snow.