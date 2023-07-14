COULEE CITY - This past Monday, a powerful storm wreaked havoc on the Waterville plateau, resulting in flash flooding that caused significant damage to roads and infrastructure in Douglas County.
One of the hardest-hit areas was US 2, which experienced washouts and mudslides between Waterville and Coulee City.
The effects of the storm were particularly evident at milepost 171, just west of Coulee Meadows Road, where large sections of the roadway, including entire lanes and guardrails, were washed away.
The aftermath of the storm has left local authorities and transportation officials facing a daunting task of repairing the extensive damage. While plans for emergency repairs are underway, it is clear that the fix will not be quick or simple. An emergency contract for the necessary repairs is currently in development, with the aim of restoring the affected portions of US 2 as soon as possible.
In the meantime, US 2 remains closed to all traffic from milepost 163 near Farmer to milepost 187, west of Coulee City. To mitigate the inconvenience caused by the closure, motorists are advised to utilize SR 17 as an alternate route. Access around the closure can be gained by taking SR 17, which will guide drivers around the affected area. For westbound travelers heading towards Banks Lake and Coulee City or eastbound, it is recommended to take SR 172 at the junction of US 2 (milepost 163). Look for landmarks such as the wheat bins and the Farmer Grange Hall. By following SR 172 north and then following the signs to Mansfield, motorists can continue to the junction of SR 172 and SR 17, eventually heading back south to US 2, just a few miles west of Coulee City.
Those traveling south are advised to take SR 17 to SR 28 through Soap Lake and Quincy, as it is the most suitable alternate route. However, it is important to note that both SR 17 and SR 172 may experience increased farm equipment traffic. Additionally, due to the presence of rolling hills along these routes, passing opportunities may be limited. Travelers are urged to exercise patience and remain cautious while using these alternate roads.
While the repairs are underway, it is important to highlight that access to Jameson Lake Resort is still available via Coulee Meadows Road. However, travelers should exercise caution while using this narrow county road in a rural area, as there is limited cell service. Adherence to speed limits and attentiveness to slow-moving farm equipment are crucial, as farmers in the region are preparing for harvest.