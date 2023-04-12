MOSES LAKE — Job seekers are invited to the annual spring hiring event on April 27 hosted by WorkSource Central Basin in Moses Lake.
The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the WorkSource location at 309 E. Fifth Ave.
Nearly 30 local companies will be on hand looking to hire right away. Organizers say job seekers should bring a resume and come dressed for a job interview.
WorkSource is hosting a job hunter workshop series April 17-19 covering job search skills, applications and resumes and interview skills.
For more information on the hiring event and workshop series, visit www.worksourcewa.com or call 509-766-2559.