EPHRATA – Police say a woman who wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel ended up crashing into vehicles at a car dealership in Ephrata Friday morning.
At around 11 a.m., a woman in a white Cadillac was going south on Basin Street when she cut a corner while turning left onto 5th Street. The premature turn resulted in her knocking down a stop sign, supposedly causing her to panic.
Police say the driver hit the gas and continued into the Barry Automotive parking lot, where she struck three vehicles.
No one was hurt.
Police say the woman’s license was already suspended because the Department of Licensing wanted her re-evaluated.
Police did not disclose if she was cited.