EPHRATA — A woman who started a brush fire in May near Ephrata has been sentenced to less than a year in jail.
Clintah Hernandez, 33, pleaded guilty this week to second-degree reckless burning. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree malicious mischief in a separate case.
A judge sentenced Hernandez to 364 days in jail, with 84 days suspended for two years, according to court records. She must also complete a mental health evaluation.
Grant County Fire District 13 responded on May 17 to a reported brush fire near state Route 282 and Airport Road. Firefighters were able to keep the fire to about an acre thanks to favorable weather conditions.
Witnesses reported seeing a woman, later identified as Hernandez, lighting brush on fire in the area. Police reportedly found several lighters and a torch lighter on Hernandez when she was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported in the fire and no structures were damaged.