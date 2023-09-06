SEATTLE - The victim in last week's train vs. pedestrian collision in Ephrata remains in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle as of Wednesday.
58-year-old Leeia Whisler was reportedly navigating around a construction site at the Nat Washington Way railroad crossing on Aug. 29 when she failed to distance herself far enough from a passing train. The glancing impact fractured her back in two places, her elbow, wrist, hand(s), ankles and heels. The force of the crash also caused a brain hematoma.
As of Wednesday, Leeia's family says she's no longer intubated; she is conscious and talking.
Relatives who started a GoFundMe for her say the money raised will go towards housing, medical bills, gas and food for her. You can donate to the online fundraiser here.
Whisler is a mom to three adults.