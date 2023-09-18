LEAVENWORTH - A Langley woman is dead after she was run over by an RV near Leavenworth on Saturday, according to Chelan County Sheriff's officials. Deputies say Alexandra Becerra was riding her motorcycle along the Chumstick Highway in Freund Canyon when she lost control, went into the oncoming lane and crashed into a motorhome. Deputies say Becerra went under the RV and died. She was declared dead at the scene.
Woman dead after motorcycle goes under RV near Leavenworth
