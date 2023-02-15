GEORGE — A woman has been charged with vehicular assault in a September rollover crash near George.
Prosecutors filed the charge on Tuesday against 24-year-old Brianna Maloney, according to court records.
State troopers and Grant County deputies responded Sept. 26 to a one vehicle crash off of westbound I-90. Troopers arrested Maloney at the scene for DUI. Her passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center for her injuries. Medical records show the passenger fractured a vertebrate. State troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The passenger told investigators Maloney was driving on North Frontage Road, heading to Moses Lake from Wenatchee, when Maloney failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Maloney reportedly overcorrected, sending the car into the ditch between Frontage Road and I-90. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on its wheels.
Toxicology tests reportedly returned showing Maloney had alcohol and THC in her system, according to the state patrol.