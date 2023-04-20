EPHRATA — A Bothell woman has been charged with vehicular assault in a May 2020 wreck on state Route 26 in Grant County that left several people injured.
Prosecutors filed the charge on Thursday against 22-year-old Mireya M. Penev.
On May 17, 2020, Penev was driving a 2005 Honda Civic east on SR 26. State troopers say she attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with an oncoming SUV. Both passengers in Penev’s vehicle were injured, with one sustaining internal injuries requiring surgery and fractures to her back. She was taken to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane due to the extent of her injuries.
Four people in the SUV had minor injuries and were treated and released at Samaritan Hospital.
State troopers reported Penev admitted to using marijuana prior to the wreck. Troopers allegedly found liquid THC in her vehicle. A blood sample was taken from Penev and a toxicology report from the state patrol toxicology lab reportedly showed she had THC in her system, according to the state patrol.