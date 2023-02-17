EPHRATA — A 23-year-old woman is accused of breaking several windows and pulling the fire alarm at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata.
At about 1:45 a.m. Friday, Lorna Villanueva Ozuna had attempted to turn herself in at the Grant County Jail for an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. She was turned away due to jail booking restrictions, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say she then broke several courthouse windows and a glass door and pulled a fire alarm. The alarm prompted a response from the sheriff’s office and Ephrata police. Ozuna was located a few blocks away and was taken into custody.
Security cameras at the courthouse reportedly captured Ozuna breaking the glass door.
Ozuna was booked into jail for second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and tampering with a fire alarm.