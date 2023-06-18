QUINCY - Witnesses who were near the shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre disclosed more about what they saw and/or heard around the time of the incident on Saturday during Beyond Wonderland.
One witness recalled hearing what they described as a "19-year-old" shooter aggressively call out a woman's name, believed to be his girlfriend, seconds before he opened fire. The couple had reportedly been fighting prior to the tragedy. The alleged girlfriend was believed to the shooter's main target and the friend she was with was also targeted.
One of the individuals who was struck by gunfire was reportedly a volunteer. Another witness says they were traumatized after seeing one of the campground volunteers die. That same witness says the shooting occurred in the back corner of the Gate H general area campground.
Beyond Wonderland concert activity was cancelled on Sunday as a result of the incident.
Sheriff's officials say names of the victims will be released this week. Authorities say the shooter shot four people, two of them were killed.