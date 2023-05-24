WENATCHEE - After a continuance was granted in April 2023, the trial for Michael Edward Wilson in Wenatchee has been pushed back to July 25, 2023.
Wilson is accused of nine sex crimes.
Two alleged victims in the case filed sexual assault protection orders against Wilson on April 5, 2023. The two victims are both males, ages 23 and 27.
Wilson faces nine charges that include second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape; both crimes carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
Wilson was arrested on Nov. 8, 2022.
Wilson’s abuse of the two men spanned from 2020 to 2021. The crimes allegedly occurred at Wilson’s home on Burchvale Road where he conducted bible study sessions with the two alleged victims.
69-year-old Michael Edward Wilson was released in November 2022 with conditions after his bail was reduced from $1 million to $750,000 at his lawyer's request.
Wilson has pleaded 'not guilty' to the crimes he's accused of.
Wilson retired as a middle-school-to-high-school transition counselor for the Wenatchee School District in 2019.