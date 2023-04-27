SOAP LAKE - Two burglary suspects are behind bars after they were caught breaking into an unoccupied home in Soap Lake on Wednesday.
Soap Lake Police say they received assistance from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Ephrata Police Department in nabbing the two perpetrators.
At around 5:36 p.m., dispatchers received a report from witness who allegedly observed two people breaking into a home at 114 Division Street in Soap Lake.
When law enforcement arrived, one of the suspects shattered a second story window in the home and jumped out, landing in a pile of shattered glass. Authorities were able to place the suspect under arrest. During the arrest, another window at the south end of the home was shattered with a suspect jumping out and running away. Police and deputies tracked that suspect to a home on 26 Division Street about a couple hundred feet down the road.
After the man had forced his way into the home, he tried jumping out the window again, but was confronted by deputies and a K9, prompting him to retreat back inside. The man eventually surrendered inside the home and was arrested.