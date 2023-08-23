GEORGE — A semi-tractor pulling two trailers filled with wine grapes met a severe mishap on Monday, overturning while traveling too fast on Road 1-Northwest near Beverly-Burke Road, just north of George. The incident occurred on the corner east of Beverly-Burke Road Southwest at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the truck seemed to be moving at an excessive speed before it lost control and rolled over.
Emergency services were promptly on site, with rescue operations carried out by Grant County Fire District #3. The rapid response by the fire district ensured that the two men trapped inside the cab were safely extracted.
Of the two men, one was airlifted and transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee via air ambulance, indicating the severity of his injuries. The other occupant of the truck was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center, transported by Protection-1 EMS.
The current condition of the two men is not known at the time of reporting. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, especially when hauling heavy loads.
The cause of the accident, apart from the reported excessive speed, is still under investigation.