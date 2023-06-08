OKANOGAN – An airplane at the Okanogan Legion Airport took flight for the wrong reasons Thursday night.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, a windstorm that blew in at around 8 p.m. did significant damage in the area and the airport wasn’t spared.
Authorities say the gusts were so forceful, they managed to rip an airplane hangar off the ground with a single-engine plane inside.
The hangar and plane were flipped up and over the access road onto power lines, sparking a brush fire believed to have been 25-30 acres in size. The sparks from the downed lines caused the hillside below the airport to burn. Shortly before 10 p.m., the fire was “out.” The airplane and hangar were destroyed.
Outages also resulted from the chaos. No one was hurt.