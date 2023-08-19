EPHRATA - A formidable wildfire broke out near Highway 28 and RD E NW at approximately 7 p.m. Friday evening. Firefighters who responded to the emergency call were met with the challenges of a wind-driven fire.
The strong gusts picked up burned pieces of sagebrush, hurling them toward the areas of unburned vegetation, escalating the spread of the fire. Despite these adverse conditions, the combined efforts of various fire departments managed to halt the fire's progression.
Collaboration was key to this achievement. Grant County Fire District 3, Grant County Fire District 7, and Ephrata firefighters joined forces to bring the blaze under control, successfully limiting its reach to about 80 acres.
As a safety precaution due to the fire's proximity and dense smoke, law enforcement agencies stepped in to temporarily close off Highway 28 during firefighting operations. A staggering fleet of 23 fire trucks and command officers were deployed to the scene, ensuring that the incident didn't prolong or escalate.
"This could not have been possible without the cooperation from all our partners," stated Grant County Fire District 13 from the scene. "Mutual aid is, and will always remain, especially in wind-driven situations, a cornerstone of our success."
By the early hours of 1 a.m., most of the assisting departments were released, leaving only District 13 firefighters to ensure the fire was thoroughly extinguished.