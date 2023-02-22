MOSES LAKE — A wind chill advisory remains in effect through Friday in eastern Washington as gusty winds continue.
The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for nearly all of eastern Washington, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Wind chills as allow as 10 to 20 below zero are possible, with the coldest wind chills occurring Thursday and Friday mornings.
Gusty northeast winds are forecast with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds will happen across the Columbia Basin, according to the National Weather Service.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.