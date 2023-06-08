ELLENSBURG - An engineering proposal submitted to the city of Ellensburg indicates that the WinCo Foods, Inc. wants its next food distribution center to be built in Kittitas County.
Documents obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic show that WinCo Foods has definitive plans to build the massive warehouse west of Anderson Road in Ellensburg. WinCo Foods is a U.S. grocery store chain based in Boise, Idaho. WinCo Foods has locations in Wenatchee and Moses Lake in north central Washington.
The facility is purposed for logistical operations, not grocery retail. The development would occupy 108,000 sq. ft. of land that's historically been farmed by Anderson Hay.
The distribution warehouse will include segregated storage of dry goods, frozen foods, and refrigerated foods for distribution to WinCo Foods stores throughout the Pacific Northwest. Goods stored within the facility will be sorted and conveyed by a mechanized warehouse automation system.
Ellensburg Planning Manager Jeremy Johnston told the publication that there is no estimated timeline for completion on the facility.