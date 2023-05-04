WILSON CREEK - The Wilson Creek School District will soon upgrade its facilities thanks to a Small Rural Schools Modernization grant.
The award to the district is $5,000,000. Educators say the funds will be spent on improving air quality and ventilation in the district's main building. The money will also be used to improve plumbing, electrical and install an HVAC system.
School administrators say the steam boiler will be replaced with an energy efficient boiler. According to the district, the grant allows improvements without the need to raise local taxes. Wilson Creek is also attempting to secure additional funding for energy efficient upgrades at its other facilities.
Construction on the upgrades could begin as early as this summer.