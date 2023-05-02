The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) indicated that Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties will likely be the 'center of attention' when it comes to summertime firefighting in Washington state.
NIFC released its four-month wildfire outlook on May 1. The outlook forecasts the wildfire season from the start of May 1 through the end of August.
Per usual, the above-normal wildfire activity will set in come July, lasting through August. NIFC narrow corridor of red on the map indicates that the worst of the wildfire season will span through the Tri-Cities area and into north central Washington.
Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties are expected to have a busier-than-normal fire season. NIFC says fast snow melt caused by above-normal temperatures for this time of year could 'prime the pump' when it comes to contributing to the severity of the 2023 fire season in our region.
Above-normal temperatures expected during the spring and summer will likely equate to the slow return of abnormally dry conditions that could develop into drought.
Sixteen U.S. states are or have reported large wildfires this year, but Washington is not one of them.