ELLENSBURG - Three vehicles located east of Ellensburg fell victim to a car prowler on August 17th. The thief made away with bags, purses, wallets, and even blank checks from one of the cars. To make matters worse, a separate incident on the same day witnessed the theft of a wallet from a car situated at a local park in Ellensburg.
Things took a dramatic turn when, on the following day, the suspect, identified as a male, was captured by surveillance cameras driving a black Ford Bronco. What stood out was not just the stolen license plate from Selah but the ill-fitting wigs he donned in two different bank branches. The same individual forged and successfully cashed a stolen check, drawn over $3,000, at the Cashmere Valley Bank in Yakima. The check belonged to the female victim from Ellensburg, and her ID was used without hesitation.
The brazen move has the community on edge, especially given the photographic evidence showing the suspect's conspicuous wigs, which he presumably used as a disguise.
As per local authorities, it is notable that a small number of individuals are responsible for the majority of property crimes in the area, and this suspect is among them.
Law enforcement agencies, including the Ellensburg Police Department and the Sheriff's Office, are fervently looking for this individual. They urge residents and anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.
If you recognize the individual from the surveillance photos, have any knowledge about his activities or any related information, you are strongly encouraged to get in touch with Kittcom at 509-925-8534. All leads and tips should be directed to Deputy Scott Hoffman, overseeing case #S23-10163.