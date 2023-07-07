SPOKANE - Based on data provided by the National Weather Service, you'll want to be in an air conditioned setting or in the water on Saturday and Sunday.
High temperatures are forecast to range from 98 to 100 degrees in most towns and cities throughout north central Washington, including Wenatchee and Moses Lake.
Due to the exceptionally hot weather, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of north central Washington and the Columbia Basin.
The heat advisory is issued to alert people that the extreme heat could cause heat illness. The heat advisory is supposed to last from Saturday at noon until Sunday at 8 p.m.
Affected cities, towns and geographic areas include: Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, Number 1 Canyon, Number 2 Canyon, Pangborn Airport, Wenatchee, Brewster, Bridgeport, Disautel Pass, Nespelem, Okanogan, Omak, Tonasket, and Oroville.