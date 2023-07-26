OKANOGAN - An 82-year-old Tonasket man remains missing after he disappeared Tuesday afternoon, according to Okanogan County Sheriff's officials. Wiley Early was last seen just before 3 p.m. at home and was spotted on camera at the FIPCU Credit Union in Tonasket. Early is suffering from dementia and is believed to be on foot. Early may have a slight limp, a slight tremble on one hand, possibly his left hand. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes. Over the shoulder small bag and blue-colored grocery bag.
featured
Where's Wiley? Silver Alert issued for elderly Tonasket man missing since Tuesday afternoon
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Where's Wiley? Silver Alert issued for elderly Tonasket man missing since Tuesday afternoon
- Quincy School District's Wall of Fame welcomes five new honorees for Class of 2023
- Store at Potholes Reservoir catches fire
- Ephrata woman burned in fire that destroyed her home
- Duo arrested in connection with shooting, discovery of major illegal marijuana grow in Grant County
- Moses Lake man who impregnated 11-year-old girl pleads guilty to child rape
- Ukraine eases its sports boycott policy to compete against some Russians ahead of Olympics
- Shell earnings top $5 billion. But that's nearly half what it pulled in months ago
- Volkswagen takes steps to boost its China business as first-half earnings fall by 20%
- Mutinous soldiers say they've taken Niger. The government says a coup won't be tolerated
- A fire is still burning on board a car-carrying cargo ship near a sensitive Dutch bird habitat
- Kyiv is said to have launched a major push against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine
- England hopes to be sharper in its next Women's World Cup match after underwhelming opener
- Stock market today: Asian shares advance after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates
- Leaving the Pac-12? Colorado calls meeting, AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Buffs in
- Church sex abuse is the elephant in the room as Pope Francis visits scandal-hit Portugal
- Bluffing or not, Putin’s declared deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus ramps up saber-rattling
- Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist