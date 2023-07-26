early

Wiley Early

OKANOGAN - An 82-year-old Tonasket man remains missing after he disappeared Tuesday afternoon, according to Okanogan County Sheriff's officials. Wiley Early was last seen just before 3 p.m. at home and was spotted on camera at the FIPCU Credit Union in Tonasket. Early is suffering from dementia and is believed to be on foot. Early may have a slight limp, a slight tremble on one hand, possibly his left hand. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, dark-colored shoes. Over the shoulder small bag and blue-colored grocery bag.

