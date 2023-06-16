A massive wildfire named the Donnie Creek Fire, which spans across 1.2 million acres in northeast British Columbia, has been identified as the primary source of the current smoke impacts witnessed in eastern Washington. According to Department of Natural Resources Meteorologist Matt Dehr, smoke is being carried southward by a low-pressure system that previously brought strong westerly winds to the region earlier this week. Fortunately, as the system departs towards the northeast, the prevailing wind pattern indicates that the smoke is expected to remain east of the Cascade crest in Washington.
According to Dehr's blog, the current weather pattern is expected to shift towards cloudier and windier conditions by midday Friday as another low-pressure system approaches the Pacific coast from the west. Strong westerly winds are likely to develop once again on Friday and are expected to persist through the weekend.
Dehr upcoming winds are expected to clear out the existing smoke overnight on Thursday, leading to significantly improved air quality indexes (AQI) across the state for Friday and the weekend. Consequently, residents can anticipate a reprieve from the hazy conditions that have persisted in recent days.
While the Donnie Creek Fire has been the primary cause of the smoke impacts, there were also reports of several grass fires in south and central Washington that ignited on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dehr says these fires occurred under dry and extremely windy conditions. Fortunately, the strong winds and excellent vertical mixing swiftly lifted the smoke above ground level, dispersing it effectively and preventing any major air quality issues. Although the fire danger for Friday and Saturday is expected to be lower than that experienced earlier this week, Dehr emphasized that caution is still advised, particularly as any new fire starts in fine, grassy fuels could spread quickly, albeit with minimal smoke impacts.