The Washington State Department has mapped out its locations of where its chip sealing projects will be in Grant, Adams and Lincoln counties this spring and summer.
According to the DOT's website, chip seal projects are planned along SR 28 in Grant and Lincoln counties as well as SR 21 in Lincoln and Adams counties.
Transportation officials say chip sealing affects travel in the form of speed limit reductions and single-lane closures.
Information posted by WSDOT states that chip sealing will happen along SR 28 several miles west of the Grant County line to Lamona in Lincoln County. The SR 28 project appears to span through the town of Odessa.
The SR 21 chip seal project will span from the north side of I-90 to Cannawal Creek a little more than a dozen miles southeast of Almira.
The SR 28 project spans 24.13 miles and the SR 21 project stretches 36.1 miles.